CarWale
    AD

    Jeep Meridian X launched in India at Rs. 29.99 lakh

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    34,606 Views
    Jeep Meridian X launched in India at Rs. 29.99 lakh
    • Special edition bookings are open across the country
    • Was first introduced in April 2023

    Jeep India has re-launched the special ‘X’ Edition of the Meridian SUV in the country. This special edition was first introduced in April last year alongside the Upland edition of the same. Now, customers can book the Meridian X which is being retailed at a starting price of Rs. 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Jeep Meridian Right Front Three Quarter

    Based on the Limited (O) variant of the SUV, the Meridian X is available in seven colour options, including, Silvery Moon, Techno Metallic Green, Magnesio Grey, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue, and Velvet Red.

    As for the changes, the X trim gets body-coloured lowers, side steps, and Grey-coloured roof, ORVMs and alloy wheels. On the inside, the cabin of the Meridian X comes loaded with a dash cam, multicolour ambient lighting, premium carpet mats, and a rear seat entertainment package, which is optional.

    Jeep Meridian Left Side View

    Mechanically, the Jeep Meridian X is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

    Jeep Meridian Image
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 29.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Wuling Bingo-based new MG hatchback patented in India
     Next 
    Maruti Alto K10, Celerio, and S-Presso Dream Series launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Meridian Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35326 Views
    137 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35326 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Rs. 60.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD Atto 3 facelift
    BYD Atto 3 facelift

    Rs. 34.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Compass
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 20.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Meridian
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 29.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Meridian Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 35.89 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 36.69 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 35.10 Lakh
    PuneRs. 35.89 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 36.68 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 33.15 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 37.29 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 34.33 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 33.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35326 Views
    137 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35326 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Meridian X launched in India at Rs. 29.99 lakh