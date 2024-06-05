Jeep Meridian X launched in India at Rs. 29.99 lakh

Special edition bookings are open across the country

Was first introduced in April 2023

Jeep India has re-launched the special ‘X’ Edition of the Meridian SUV in the country. This special edition was first introduced in April last year alongside the Upland edition of the same. Now, customers can book the Meridian X which is being retailed at a starting price of Rs. 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on the Limited (O) variant of the SUV, the Meridian X is available in seven colour options, including, Silvery Moon, Techno Metallic Green, Magnesio Grey, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue, and Velvet Red.

As for the changes, the X trim gets body-coloured lowers, side steps, and Grey-coloured roof, ORVMs and alloy wheels. On the inside, the cabin of the Meridian X comes loaded with a dash cam, multicolour ambient lighting, premium carpet mats, and a rear seat entertainment package, which is optional.

Mechanically, the Jeep Meridian X is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.