    Mahindra 3XO driven - Now in pictures

    Mahindra 3XO driven - Now in pictures
    • XUV 3XO is compact SUV segment's new entrant
    • Is a revamped version of the XUV300

    Mahindra recently launched the much-awaited XUV 3XO in India after releasing multiple teasers. The car was undergoing tests in various parts of the country and many spy shots surfaced online earlier. Now that it has been launched, here are the pictures of the compact SUV from our first-drive review.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra 3XO picture gallery

    Cosmetic updates to the new XUV 3XO include new front and rear bumpers, revised LED headlamps, and taillights, and it rides on a new set of alloy wheels.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The car boasts new features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, revised centre console, automatic climate control, and a wireless charger.

    Dashboard

    Then, there's equipment including a 360-degree surround camera, Harman Kardon-sourced music system, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, and an ADAS suite.

    Instrument Cluster

    The entry-level MPFI petrol is priced at Rs. 7.49 lakh, whereas the top-spec TGDi petrol costs Rs. 15.49 lakh for the AX7 Luxury (all prices ex-showroom).

    Front View

    The diesel units on the other hand start at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the MX2 version and top out at Rs. 14.99 lakh for the AX7 Luxury (all prices ex-showroom).

    Rear View

    There are five variants to choose from with a further level of classification. So, there's the entry-level MX1, then MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7. This is further classified into Pro and Luxury Pack versions.

    Rear Badge

    Mahindra 3XO powertrain options

    Mechanically, the compact SUV continues with the same powertrain options as its predecessor, the XUV300. So, there's a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

    Right Side View

    The standard 1.2-litre petrol produces 109bhp and 200Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol churns out 129bhp and 230Nm of torque. It can be had with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the other hand, the oil burner is a 1.5-litre diesel unit producing 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options here include a six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT.

    Right Side View

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
