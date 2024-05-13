Skoda compact SUV spied; profile revealed

Will be launched in India in 2025

To be offered with Skoda’s 1.0-litre petrol engine

Bits and pieces of the Skoda compact SUV are slowly emerging in the run-up to the car being unveiled in 2025, and this time around, you can see the silhouette of the vehicle. We already know that it will be 3.99 metres long, which is the upper limit of the segment, and accordingly will have a wheelbase of 2.5 metres, the segment standard.

As expected, it will look like a scaled-down version of their current Kushaq SUV mimicking the same face and a similar roofline all the way to the C-pillar. The compact SUV, being from the VW group, will share the interior and basic features with the Kushaq. However, we expect an upgrade for the former and this was shown in the Explorer concept. The engine will be Skoda’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol producing 114bhp/178Nm and can be had with a six-speed MT/six-speed AT.

This is Skoda’s most important car since it began the India 2.0 campaign, putting its foot in the door of the sub-four compact SUV race, which is currently the hottest segment in the Indian market. This will give it a chance to take the fight to cars like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. The important question is pricing, which we believe will be in the region of Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) putting it in the heart of the fray.

Source