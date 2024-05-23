Mahindra Thar clocks 59,000 open bookings as of May 2024

Thar five-door to be introduced later this year

Mahindra’s total order book stands at 2.2 lakh units as of this month

Mahindra continues to receive stellar demand for its products, and for that, it plans to increase production in the near future. The carmaker recently increased production of the XUV700, which resulted in a massive cut in the car’s open booking numbers.

Coming to the Thar, the lifestyle SUV has an open order book accounting for 59,000 units as of May 2024. In the same duration, the brand has a total of 2.2 lakh pending orders, even as the model continues to amass approximately 7,000 fresh bookings each month.

The open booking numbers of the Thar should raise concerns for Mahindra since the automaker plans to introduce the five-door version of this SUV in the next few months. This model, which is touted to be a bigger success than its three-door sibling, will take on untraditional rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.