2024 Kia Carnival spotted undisguised in India

The new Kia Carnival is coming to India and the facelifted version of the MPV has now been spotted testing without camouflage. This is a refreshed version of the latest-gen Carnival that will mark its debut in India soon.

New Kia Carnival: Exterior, interior, and features

The spy images show the updated Carnival featuring large L-shaped LED daytime running lights along with a wide chrome grille and a bigger nose. On the other hand, the taillights take on a modern L-shape design as well. These are connected by a sleek LED light bar that has become a signature element on many of Kia's latest offerings. Inside, the new Carnival's cabin will feature a more minimalistic interior with a sleek dashboard and dual 12.3-inch displays. In the international market, this MPV is offered in seven-, nine-, and eleven-seater configurations, with no confirmation yet on which of these will come to India.

Powertrain options for the 2024 Kia Carnival

The Carnival is globally offered with three engine options. These include a 3.5-litre petrol V6, 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid, and a 2.2-litre diesel. We expect the latter 2.2-litre turbo-diesel to be offered in India mated to an automatic transmission.

Launch timeline and expected price

The Kia Carnival was on sale in India earlier and will now be re-launched in the festive season this year. With an expected ex-showroom price range of Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 35 lakh, it will be way above the current three-row MPVs in terms of space, features, and quality.

Image Courtesy: ACI