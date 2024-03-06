Could Kia Tasman be the Toyota Hilux-rival in India?

Kia Australia hints at Tasman's incoming

The pick-up could be a game changer

Kia has dropped hints at their first pick-up truck which could be the Tasman. A trailer was released yesterday by Kia Australia confirming the arrival of the carmaker's utility vehicle (commonly called UTE there).

Kia Tasman global preview and launch

This pick-up truck has been spied testing various times in South Korea and Sweden. The one spotted in the snow was alongside a Ford Ranger Raptor. The latter isn't available in India, but these could be the perfect rival to the Toyota Hilux here. The launch isn’t confirmed yet, but the new Tasman is expected to be officially unveiled soon this year and then go on sale in Australia by mid-2025.

Kia Tasman engine specifications

The initial lot of the Kia Tasman will come with diesel power, ahead of an electric version a year or two later. This 4x4 vehicle could be powered by the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine that we’ve seen on the Kia Sorento, Carnival, and the Hyundai Santa Fe globally. Power output could be around 200bhp and 450Nm of torque, with the pick-up boasting heavy-duty underpinnings as hinted through the images showing leaf-spring rear suspension and a high ground clearance.