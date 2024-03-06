CarWale
    Scoop! Upgraded Citroen C3/eC3 and C3 Aircross to launch in India in July 2024

    Desirazu Venkat

    Scoop! Upgraded Citroen C3/eC3 and C3 Aircross to launch in India in July 2024
    • Expected to arrive in July 2024
    • C3 Aircross got an automatic gearbox in January 2024

    The Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross will get an upgraded feature list by July of this year to make the cars segment standard. Both cars have been lauded for their driving package but have been constantly on the radar for having a less-than-segment standard cabin since their respective launches.

    Dashboard

    Citroen C3 and eC3

    The top-spec C3 and eC3 as standard get a touchscreen infotainment system, digital cluster, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and connected car technology. The upgraded list is expected to include keyless entry, button start, climate control, leatherette seat covers, rear armrest with cup holders, split-folding second row, LED headlamps and a customisable colour digital cluster. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    For both cars, these are currently considered essential features to bring them up to segment standard to match vehicles like the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Renault Triber as well as cars like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

    Dashboard

    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen’s middle child is where the pinch has been felt most in terms of lack of features with its major rivals all being at least one leap ahead in terms of offerings. The deal for C3 Aircross is expected to include climate control, LED light package, keyless entry, button start, leatherette upholstery, cooled glove box, drive armrest, second-row armrest with cup holders, six airbags across the range and a 360-degree camera set up. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    However, the thing that would push this list over the top would be an electrically controlled voice-activated sunroof which is now common on a lot of cars in and around the C3 Aircross’ price segment.

    For all three models, the addition of these new features are not expected to change the pricing or their positioning in the market. 

