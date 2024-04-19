Citroen C3 and eC3 Blu Edition: Top 5 accessories

Blu Edition gets an accessory package

Can be had with the petrol and electric cars

Citroen has announced Blu Editions for the C3 and the eC3, which get blue accents on the cars instead of the conventional orange colour. In addition, the carmaker is also providing different accessories, and here are the top five.

Side door stickers

Apart from the blue accent on the side cladding of the cars, buyers get door stickers that start from the front door under the blue ORVM and extend to the rear door.

Roof decals

The blue-coloured roof also gets a black and grey decal on top with the 'Citroen' badging.

Illuminated sill plate

Upon opening the doors, owners will be greeted by an illuminated sill plate with ‘Citroen’ embossed on it.

Air purifier and illuminated cup holder

Citroen C3 and eC3 Blu Edition buyers benefit from new features such as an air purifier and an illuminated cup holder.

Comfort kit

The carmaker is also providing additional equipment to prospective buyers in the form of a 'comfort kit'. It includes neck rest pillows, cushions, and seat-belt covers with ‘Blu’ branding.

Citroen C3 and eC3 powertrain options

There are no changes to the powertrain options of the C3 or eC3 Blu Editions. The C3 hatchback continues to get the 1.2-litre petrol engine in two guises — naturally aspirated and turbo-charged. The former produces 81bhp and comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the turbo-petrol churns out 109bhp and comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the eC3 comes powered by a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 56bhp and 143Nm.