Scoop! New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift to borrow features from Fronx

Likely to debut on 9 May, 2024

Mechanically to remain unchanged

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to storm the Indian market by introducing the new-gen Swift. We expect it to debut on 9 May, 2024 and ahead of the launch we have got some exclusive information regarding the features of the upcoming popular hatchback.

Now, as the model has been launched in select international markets, we already know what tech it could offer. However, the India-spec model will borrow select features from its elder siblings, the Fronx and the Brezza. It will feature a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, Arkamys music system, wireless charger, LED fog lamps, LED headlamps, and six airbags (standard across the range). Furthermore, it will also get automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Type C charging port, all four power windows, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

As for the mechanicals, the new-gen Swift will likely remain unchanged. It will be plonked with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 88bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, similar to the current gen, the upcoming Swift will also be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit coupled only with a manual gearbox.