Tata Altroz Racer launch soon: What to Expect

Hyundai i20 N Line-rival coming soon

Is the sporty version of the Altroz hatchback

Tata Motors is prepping to launch the Altroz Racer this coming month. After the success of the Hyundai i20 N Line, it is clear such sporty hatchbacks are in demand. The Altroz Racer is also a sporty version of the regular hatchback and here's what to expect when it will go on sale in early June.

Exterior enhancements on the Tata Altroz Racer

Cosmetic changes to the Altroz Racer include racing stripes on the hood, but there's no body kit to enhance its appeal. However, the car has a sporty exterior in a dual-tone colour scheme. Then, the hatchback will ride on black-coloured alloy wheels making it stand apart from the regular variants.

Tata Altroz Racer interior

Inside, the dashboard and seating layout remain more or less the same as those of the existing Altroz. However, the Altroz Racer gets a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will take centre stage and sit atop the dash. Apart from this, we expect features such as a 360-degree camera, voice-activated sunroof, and ventilated front seats based on the top-spec variant of the Altroz. On the safety front, six airbags will be offered as standard.

Powertrain options for the Tata Altroz Racer

Powering the Altroz Racer will be the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon. It produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, which is a higher output than that of the existing Altroz. It is likely to be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and might be offered with an automatic transmission option as well.

Launch, Timeline, and Competition

The Altroz Racer was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. It was then exhibited again at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year and is now finally going to be launched. It will rival the Hyundai i20 N Line, its only competitor in the Indian market.