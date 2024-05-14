CarWale
    Leapmotor announces entry into India by the end of 2024

    Desirazu Venkat

    Leapmotor announces entry into India by the end of 2024
    • Likely to arrive with T03 hatchback and C10 electric SUV
    • Local assembly will be the key to keeping costs down

    Coming to India

    Leapmotor has announced that it will enter the Indian market by the end of 2024. This is a part of the Chinese EV maker’s global expansion plans that comprises entry into various markets in Europe, MENA, Africa, Australasia, and of course, India towards the end of 2024 and throughout 2025.

    Model range

    The automaker has hinted that its Indian entry will be with the T03 hatchback and the C10 electric SUV. The T03 is a Tata Tiago EV-rival having roughly the same dimensions and a range of 265km. The C10, on the other hand, is a five-seater SUV having the same dimensions as the TataHarrier and the MG Hector. It has a claimed range of 420km and a five-star score in the latest round of the e-NCAP tests.

    Citroen Right Front Three Quarter

    Showroom and service plans

    As hinted by the company, it is studying local assembly for its products. This is to be able to price the cars lower but also be able to counter the effects of the recently imposed high import tariffs placed on Chinese cars. Leapmotor is also expected to take the route of multi-brand retail and share showroom and service space with models from the Jeep family. This move, more than anything else, will benefit the T03 in terms of keeping a cost advantage.

    Multi-brand approach

    The Indian car market has rewarded success when automakers take a multi-brand approach. Often segments and spaces are attacked with very similarly priced cars that are the same underneath but wear different top hats. Kia-Hyundai, Renault-Nissan, Maruti-Toyota, and Volkswagen-Skoda are some of the major players up and down the pricing scale. Leapmotor will be Stellantis’ first dedicated EV push for India and should also see it reveal an expanded charging and service centre plan.

    Leapmotor announces entry into India by the end of 2024