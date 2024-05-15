Hyundai Alcazar facelift spied again; fascia partially leaked

2024 Alcazar to be launched later this year

It will feature an ADAS suite

Hyundai continues testing the Alcazar facelift ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming months. New spy shots have revealed a partially camouflaged test mule of the three-row SUV on international soil.

As seen in the spy images, the Alcazar facelift will get a revised split headlamp setup, new elements for the LED DRLs, new grille with chrome inserts, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. The front bumper also houses a radar, hinting that the car will get an ADAS suite at launch. We also expect the model to get a revised set of bumpers and a tweaked colour palette.

The interior of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will get updates in line with the Creta facelift that was launched earlier this year. These will include two 10.25-inch screens, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, electrically adjustable driver seat, and an electronic parking brake.

The new Alcazar is expected to soldier on with the same set of powertrains as the outgoing car. It is currently offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DCT units.

Image Source