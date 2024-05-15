CarWale
    Mahindra XUV 3XO official bookings open

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra XUV 3XO official bookings open
    • Offered in nine variants
    • Deliveries to commence from 26 May

    Mahindra took the unconventional route by launching the car first followed by its bookings. Nevertheless, the official bookings of the recently launched XUV 3XO have commenced across the country with deliveries slated to begin from 26 May. One can book the Tata Nexon rival by either visiting the nearest Mahindra-authorised dealership or the brand’s online booking portal.

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO can be opted in nine trim levels, namely, M1, M2, M2 Pro, M3, M3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. As for the prices, the SUV ranges from Rs. 7.49 lakh to Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Right Rear Three Quarter

    Then, the XUV 3XO can be had in as many as 16 exterior paint hues. There are eight monotone colours, including Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Everest White, Stealth Black, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Dune Beige, and Tango Red. All these paint schemes can be customised with a dual-tone finish in Galvano Grey or Stealth Black.

    Customers who are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO over its competitors will benefit from these first-in-segment features:

    Panoramic sunroof
    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function
    65W Type-C charging port
    Dual-zone climate control
    Level 2 ADAS suite
    All-four disc brakes as standard
    17-inch alloy wheels
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Sunroof/Moonroof

    Mechanically, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is plonked with two turbo-petrol and a diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre petrol motors are offered in two states of tune with a power output of 109bhp/200Nm and 129bhp/230Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the diesel engine is capable of churning out 115bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The transmission chores are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and an automatic torque converter unit.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
