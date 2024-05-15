Production-ready Kia Carens facelift spied testing

To get revised headlamps and taillights

Likely to debut in early 2025

Kia is working on the facelifted version of its entry-level MPV, the Carens. The test mule of the three-row car was spied in its home country draped in thick camouflage. It is expected to debut in the Indian market in early 2025.

As seen in the spy pictures, the Carens facelift will get a revised front fascia with repositioned headlamps and tweaked LED DRLs. It appears to be a lower-spec variant as it misses out on a sunroof and sports halogen headlamps instead of LEDs.

The side profile, though masked in black cloth, remains marginally unchanged with identical silhouettes. Rear highlights include revised inverted-L-shaped LED taillamps, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

Coming to the features, the Kia Carens will likely benefit from a Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, twin displays for the infotainment and the instrument panel, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and an electric sunroof.

As for the powertrain options, we don’t expect Kia to make any mechanical changes to the current engine options. Upon its arrival, the Carens facelift will continue its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, and the Toyota Innova Crysta in the MPV class.

Source