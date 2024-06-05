62 per cent of Kia Carens customers prefer manual transmission

50 per cent of Carens customers prefer mid and top variants

The MPV recently surpassed the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone

The Kia Carens MPV has been a hot seller for the Korean brand in the Indian market. The latest development of achieving 1.5 lakh unit sales in 27 months of its launch further cements the success of the car.

Kia released some key factors about the Carens’ sales numbers, including variant-wise figures. The mid and top variants of the three-row MPV are preferred by 50 per cent of its customer base. Simultaneously, 62 per cent of the owners opt for the model equipped with a manual transmission, while the petrol and diesel sales have a ratio of 57:43.

Launched in February 2022, the Kia Carens received a revision to the variant matrix and is currently offered in a total of 30 versions. The brand also exports the car to global markets and has shipped approximately 17,000 units overseas. Notably, the Carens also accounts for over 15 per cent of the company’s total sales in the Indian market.

For the uninitiated, the Kia Carens is available in a variety of combinations, be it the engine and gearbox, colour and variants, or even the seating configurations. Kia is currently working on an EV derivative, which is confirmed to be launched in India next year.