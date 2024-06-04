Kia Carens achieves 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone in India

50 per cent of buyers prefer mid- and top-variants

Manual variants contributed 62 per cent of overall sales

Kia India has achieved a significant milestone by crossing 1.5 lakh unit sales of the Carens MPV in the Indian market. The people-mover was first introduced in the country in February 2022 and is currently available in nine variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.52 lakh.

Elaborating on sales, 50 per cent of the buyers prefer mid and top variants of the Carens. These are the variants that come loaded with a sunroof, drive modes, ventilated seats, and Kia Connect tech. Furthermore, the petrol powertrain has contributed 57 per cent to the total sales with manual versions adding 62 per cent to the tally.

Speaking on the achievement, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Carens has become a favourite among Indian families, offering them style and peace of mind on every journey. It now accounts for approximately 15 per cent of our monthly domestic sales, and we are confident that its popularity will only grow in the coming years. We remain deeply committed to bringing innovative and high-quality vehicles to our customers and are grateful for their continuous support”.

In other news, Kia India is working on bringing the electrified version of the Carens MPV to the market. It is expected to arrive sometime in 2025 with test mules already being sighted across the country.