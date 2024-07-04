Kia Carens prices hiked by up to Rs. 27,000 in July 2024

X-Line variant receives the maximum increment

Sonet and Seltos also incur price revision

After the price revision of the Sonet and the Seltos SUV, Kia India has also hiked the prices of the Carens. Notably, the prices have been revised from the Premium (O) variant onwards, leaving the prices of the entry-level Premium trim unchanged. Hence, the starting price of the Carens continues to be Rs. 10.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens can be had in nine variants, namely, Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Prestige+, Prestige+ (O), Luxury, Luxury Plus, and X-Line. As for the price increment, the model has received a price hike ranging between Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 27,000. Here, the top-spec X-Line in diesel AT guise has received the maximum hike and is now priced at Rs. 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

In other news, the Carens facelift is in the works and has been spotted being tested across the country. The most recent spy pictures reveal the updated fascia of the Carens facelift with revised LED headlamps connected via a full-width LED light bar. It is expected to arrive in the Indian market in early 2025.