CarWale
    AD

    Kia Carens prices hiked by up to Rs. 27,000 in July 2024

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    17,299 Views
    Kia Carens prices hiked by up to Rs. 27,000 in July 2024
    • X-Line variant receives the maximum increment
    • Sonet and Seltos also incur price revision

    After the price revision of the Sonet and the Seltos SUV, Kia India has also hiked the prices of the Carens. Notably, the prices have been revised from the Premium (O) variant onwards, leaving the prices of the entry-level Premium trim unchanged. Hence, the starting price of the Carens continues to be Rs. 10.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Kia Carens can be had in nine variants, namely, Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Prestige+, Prestige+ (O), Luxury, Luxury Plus, and X-Line. As for the price increment, the model has received a price hike ranging between Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 27,000. Here, the top-spec X-Line in diesel AT guise has received the maximum hike and is now priced at Rs. 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    In other news, the Carens facelift is in the works and has been spotted being tested across the country. The most recent spy pictures reveal the updated fascia of the Carens facelift with revised LED headlamps connected via a full-width LED light bar. It is expected to arrive in the Indian market in early 2025.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New car launches in India in July 2024
     Next 
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift spied testing again

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 25.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    MINI Countryman Electric

    Rs. 55.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MINI Cooper S
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    MINI Cooper S

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Lamborghini Urus SE

    Rs. 4.90 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.50 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.10 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.24 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.45 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.88 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.74 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.03 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.30 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.83 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens prices hiked by up to Rs. 27,000 in July 2024