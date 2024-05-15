CarWale
    New Maruti Swift first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Desirazu Venkat

    • Prices were announced on 9 May
    • Available with both AT and MT options

    You have been seeing us update you on the new Swift since its Japanese reveal in November of last year. Last week Maruti Suzuki launched it in India and now we have driven the car our first drive review will go live tomorrow at 11.00 am. Prices are in the range of Rs. 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Billed as the fourth-generation Maruti Swift, it gets revised styling, a feature list and a new 1.2-litre three-pot petrol engine that can be had with both AT and MT options. This engine is down on output as compared to the K12C mill that it replaces but has a significantly higher mileage leaning in its favour. This new engine produces 80bhp/100Nm and has a claimed mileage of 24.8kmpl for the MT and 25.75kmpl for the five-speed AMT.

    As a part of the upgrades, Maruti has also included two styling packs- Road Racer and Thrill Chaser both of which are cosmetic in nature. This is the first time that Maruti has included a styling pack right from the launch.

    The Maruti Swift is a rival to the likes of the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Renault Triber, and TataTigor but its most traditional rival has always been the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

    Photograph: Kapil Angane

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.67 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.86 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.43 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.67 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.85 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.24 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.23 Lakh

