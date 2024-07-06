New Maruti Swift available with discounts in July 2024

The new-gen Swift was launched in May this year

Maruti has already sold 35,000+ units of the new iteration

Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth-gen Swift in India in May this year, with prices starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, barely two months into the launch, the carmaker has introduced discounts on the refreshed hatchback.

The new Swift is available with benefits of up to Rs. 17,000 in July 2024. This includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000. Notably, these discounts will vary based on multiple factors such as the region, variant, colour, and availability.

The introduction of discounts on the new Swift this early into its lifecycle could been due to two big reasons. The first is the pricing factor that put the Swift dangerously close to the Baleno. The entry-level variants of both cars have a difference of just Rs. 17,000, while the top-spec variants battle it out for Rs. 44,500. The second factor would be the lack of a CNG variant, which Maruti is currently said to be working on and could be launched in the coming months.