    Tata Nexon to get panoramic sunroof soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Nexon to get panoramic sunroof soon
    • Will be offered in top-spec variants
    • Received three new variants recently

    In an interesting turn of events, a video of the Tata Nexon sporting a panoramic sunroof has surfaced online. The best-selling compact SUV is speculated to get a dual-pane sunroof soon. Currently, the Nexon is being offered  with a single-pane electrically adjustable sunroof starting with the Smart+ S variant.

    Tata Nexon Sunroof/Moonroof

    The Tata Nexon is available in seven trim levels, namely, Smart, Smart+, Pure, Creative, Creative+, Fearless, and Fearless+. All these variants can also be opted with an S version, which adds a sunroof to the feature list. Now, we expect the panoramic sunroof to be offered with the top-spec Fearless+ variant. Notably, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only compact SUV in the segment to get this feature.

    Tata Nexon Sunroof/Moonroof

    Moreover, to further amplify its dominance, the carmaker can also throw in some additional features such as the ADAS suite. Most of Nexon's primary competitors come with Level 1 and Level 2 ADAS suites with their top-spec variants.

    In other news, the automaker is all set to launch the Tata Altroz Racer in the Indian market in the coming month. We expect an official announcement on the same from Tata Motors soon.

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
