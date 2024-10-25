CarWale
    LEAKED! Skoda Kylaq base variant makes it to the spy web

    Haji Chakralwale

    LEAKED! Skoda Kylaq base variant makes it to the spy web

    -To miss out on an infotainment system, leatherette seats, and more

    -Will compete against Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Skoda India is actively testing its upcoming compact SUV, the Kylaq. The automaker is betting big on this new Tata Nexon-rival, which will be unveiled globally on 6 November. A camouflaged test mule of the base-spec Kylaq has recently been spotted revealing key details of its feature list and styling cues.

    Skoda Kylaq Grille

    Up front, the base variant of the Kylaq will get a new grille with a large bumper. The headlamps are expected to be halogen units with DRLs embedded in the cluster. On the sides, the Kylaq will ride on 16-inch wheels with steel rims for the base model. Moreover, while the front wheels will get disc brakes, the rear ones are to be equipped with drum brakes. At the rear, the SUV will miss out on a wiper and defogger in its base version.

    Skoda Kylaq Infotainment System

    As for the cabin and features, the entry-level variant of the Kylaq will get fabric seats, manual handbrake, cup holders in the centre console, analogue instrument panel, and a manual IRVM. Moreover, it will completely miss out on an infotainment system and, instead, there will be a provision to mount one post the purchase.

    Skoda Kylaq Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Mechanically, the Kylaq will be bundled with the Kushaq’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a torque converter unit. Notably, the base variant is expected to get only the manual gearbox.

    Skoda Kylaq Rear View

    Upon its launch, the new Skoda Kylaq will get into fierce competition with the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the sub-four metre compact SUV segment.

    Skoda Kylaq Image
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
