Kia Carens scores 3 stars in updated Global NCAP crash test

The Carens scored 3 stars in the previous iteration of the tests too

Current model tested was equipped with six airbags as standard

Global NCAP has released its latest set of crash test results which includes models such as the Mahindra Bolero Neo, Kia Carens, and the Honda Amaze. The Carens, which was previously tested back in June 2022, scored three stars, and this time around, it was tested according to the updated protocols.

As per the latest protocol, the Carens was tested twice, with the model scoring zero stars in the first test. In this test, it was observed that the neck was under high impact, which resulted in Kia improving the restraint systems, followed by a retest, thus resulting in a three-star rating.

According to the final test results, the Kia Carens scored 22.07 out of 34 points in adult occupation protection, while the child occupation protection score stood at 41 out of 49 points. This further resulted in a rating of three stars and five stars, respectively.

The Kia Carens in question had an unstable bodyshell and was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The safety features on this car included six airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, seat-belt reminder system, ESC, and ISOFIX child-seat anchorage points as standard.