    Kia Carens scores 3 stars in updated Global NCAP crash test

    Read in
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,005 Views
    Kia Carens scores 3 stars in updated Global NCAP crash test
    • The Carens scored 3 stars in the previous iteration of the tests too
    • Current model tested was equipped with six airbags as standard

    Global NCAP has released its latest set of crash test results which includes models such as the Mahindra Bolero Neo, Kia Carens, and the Honda Amaze. The Carens, which was previously tested back in June 2022, scored three stars, and this time around, it was tested according to the updated protocols.

    As per the latest protocol, the Carens was tested twice, with the model scoring zero stars in the first test. In this test, it was observed that the neck was under high impact, which resulted in Kia improving the restraint systems, followed by a retest, thus resulting in a three-star rating.

    Kia Carens Front View

    According to the final test results, the Kia Carens scored 22.07 out of 34 points in adult occupation protection, while the child occupation protection score stood at 41 out of 49 points. This further resulted in a rating of three stars and five stars, respectively.

    The Kia Carens in question had an unstable bodyshell and was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The safety features on this car included six airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, seat-belt reminder system, ESC, and ISOFIX child-seat anchorage points as standard.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Honda Amaze scores a 2-star Global NCAP safety rating
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo scores 1 star in GNCAP test

