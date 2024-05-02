2024 Force Gurkha launched in India at Rs. 16.75 lakh

Available as three-door and five-door model

Deliveries from mid-May

The 2024 Force Gurkha range has been launched in India at Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the three-door model and Rs. 18 lakh for the five-door model. Bookings for the car are open from today with the amount set at Rs. 25000. We have driven the new five-door Gurkha and you can check out our first drive here.

The 2024 Force Gurkha is the most comprehensive update for the SUV since this generation was launched in 2021. On the outside, it gets new alloy wheels, headlamps and a grille. The three-door Gurkha measures in at 3.95-metres while the five-door model is 4.3-meters in length putting the latter in the league of cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate. Inside, Force has added new upholstery and a full-digital instrument cluster. Other features include TPMS, dual-front airbags and an 8.0-inch display for the infotainment system.

Powering the Gurkha is a 2.6-litre diesel engine producing 132bhp/320Nm and mated to a six-speed manual. One of the Gurkha’s specialities is its four-wheel drive package with locking differentials and shift on the fly 4WD. It is standard on the three-door and five-door models.

The Gurkha is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Jimny and the lower-spec version of the Mahindra Thar of which the latter will get a five-door model in August of this year.