Honda Amaze scores a 2-star Global NCAP safety rating

- Zero stars in child occupant protection

- Amaze facelift expected to make India debut this year

The Honda Amaze has been crash-tested by the Global NCAP and the compact sedan has received an overall safety rating of two stars. As per the crash test reports, the Amaze has scored zero stars in child occupant protection and two stars in adult occupant protection.

Out of a possible 34 points in the adult occupant protection, the Amaze scored 27.85 points. While the bodyshell was rated stable, the protection to the driver’s and passenger’s knees was marginal. Furthermore, good protection was reported for the neck and head of both front passengers.

As for the 8.58 points scored under child occupant protection, the car offers two ISOFIX points and the CRS installation failed for the rear centre position.

The tested model was equipped with dual front airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioner, and a load-limiter. It also gets ISOFIX anchorages and a seatbelt reminder for all seats.

Honda India has commented on the GNCAP crash test, “The South African-spec second-generation Amaze has already been tested as four-star by GNCAP in 2019. The latest test basis new protocol shows that the total score is of five-star level. However, mainly due to the requirement of certain equipment like Electronic Stability Control and side curtain airbags, it resulted in a lower rating.”