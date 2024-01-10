CarWale
    Honda Amaze gets expensive by Rs. 6,000

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    348 Views
    Honda Amaze gets expensive by Rs. 6,000
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available in a single powertrain across manual and automatic gearboxes

    Honda Cars India has revised the prices of all its models starting from 1 January, 2024. While we have already listed the updated prices of the Elevate SUV and the City, in this article we will pen down the updated prices of the Amaze sedan.

    That said, the automaker has revised the prices of this Maruti Suzuki-Dzire rival by up to Rs. 6,000. Broadly offered in four variants, namely E, S, VX, and Elite Edition, this price revision does not apply to the Elite Edition. After the price increment, the Amaze starts from Rs. 7.16 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 9.86 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Honda Amaze Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the heart of the Honda Amaze is a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. Customers can configure this motor either with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit.

    The following are the updated variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Honda Amaze:

    VariantEx-showroom price
    E MTRs. 7,15,900
    S MTRs. 7,83,700
    S CVTRs. 8,73,500
    VX MTRs. 8,94,900
    Elite Edition MTRs. 9,03,900
    VX CVTRs. 9,76,900
    Elite Edition CVTRs. 9,85,900
    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
