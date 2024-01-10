Honda Amaze gets expensive by Rs. 6,000

Prices in India start from Rs. 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available in a single powertrain across manual and automatic gearboxes

Honda Cars India has revised the prices of all its models starting from 1 January, 2024. While we have already listed the updated prices of the Elevate SUV and the City, in this article we will pen down the updated prices of the Amaze sedan.

That said, the automaker has revised the prices of this Maruti Suzuki-Dzire rival by up to Rs. 6,000. Broadly offered in four variants, namely E, S, VX, and Elite Edition, this price revision does not apply to the Elite Edition. After the price increment, the Amaze starts from Rs. 7.16 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 9.86 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

At the heart of the Honda Amaze is a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. Customers can configure this motor either with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit.

The following are the updated variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Honda Amaze: