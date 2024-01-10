Tata Punch waiting period in January 2024 comes down

Punch prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

The model recently surpassed the 3 lakh units production milestone

We recently got our hands on the waiting period of all Tata Motors cars for January 2024. In this article, let us take a closer look at the timeline for the brand’s B-SUV, the Punch. This model rivals the likes of the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen C3.

As of January, the Tata Punch has a waiting period of up to four weeks from the date of booking. This timeline, applicable only to the Mumbai region, is valid across all variants and colours in the line-up. The waiting period has been reduced significantly, as the Punch had a waiting period of up to 12 weeks back in November 2023.

The Tata Punch recently surpassed the three lakh units production milestone in India. The carmaker introduced the model back in October 2021, and it was then priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The B-SUV is currently available across two powertrains, seven colours, and four variants.