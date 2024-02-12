Tata Punch variants rejigged

Punch loses out on 10 variant offerings

Three new variants added

Tata Motors has revised the variant matrix of the Punch with immediate effect. The carmaker has added three new variants, and, simultaneously, discontinued 10 variants from the B-SUV's line-up.

The Tata Punch is no longer available in the Camo Adventure MT, Camo Adventure Rhythm MT, Camo Adventure AMT, Camo Accomplished MT, Camo Adventure Rhythm AMT, Camo Accomplished Dazzle MT, Camo Accomplished AMT, Camo Accomplished Dazzle AMT, Creative dual-tone, and Creative Flagship MT dual-tone variants.

Tata Motors has added the Creative MT, Creative Flagship MT, and Creative AMT variants to the Punch range, priced at Rs. 8.85 lakh, Rs. 9.60 lakh, and Rs. 9.45 lakh, (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. Earlier this month, prices of the model were increased by up to Rs. 17,000.