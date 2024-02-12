Volkswagen announces discounts of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh in February 2024

Taigun SUV attracts the maximum discount

Benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts

Like all other manufacturers, Volkswagen India is also offering heavy discounts on its select models in February 2024. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Let us take a detailed look at the model-wise offers that are valid till the end of this month.

The following are the discounts on the Volkswagen Virtus in February 2024:

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs. 10,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 30,000 Corporate discount Rs. 12,000 Total Rs. 52,000

Available in six variants, namely Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, GT Plus, and GT Plus Edge, the prices of the Virtus start from Rs. 11.56 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 19.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The rivals to the Virtus include the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the Skoda Slavia.

The Taigun, on the other hand, attracts a maximum discount of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh.

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs. 60,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 40,000 Corporate discount Rs. 30,000 Total Rs. 1,30,000

Under the hood, this Skoda Kushaq-rival is offered in two powertrain options. This includes a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that develops 115bhp and 175Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol mill that is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The prices of this model start from Rs. 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom).