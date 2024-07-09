The future for BMW is gearless and here is some proof

Will come to India in production guise

Flags off new generation of BMW cars

Last year, BMW unveiled a design concept for its next generation of cars called Neue Klasse. This hints at the design language that BMW is taking, and in our photos, you can see the first of the lot of the new-class vehicles.

Of course, this is BMW. So we had to catch one of their sports cars in action and ended up spotting a two-door coupe model in the pictures. Here, we can see the minimally grilled Neue face, which was sported by some other BMW test mules over the last few years. However, the thing that makes this car special is the fact that it is running hub motors on all four wheels, indicative of BMW's research into gearless vehicles.

Our spy sources indicate that BMW and its OEM partner, Continental, have invested in a German company called Deep Drive, which is currently pioneering research and development. What you see in the pictures is one of the outcomes of that investment. The company’s website reveals the hub motor, called RM2400, which has an output of 335bhp and peak torque of 400Nm with a weight of 37kg. Even with the most basic math, this translates to an output of 1,340bhp and 1,600Nm, which is currently hypercar territory. But BMW has always been a bit conservative with its performance and may limit it to around 800bhp/800Nm for this performance car.

The next big ‘however’ for this story is the fact that this is a new body style that has never been seen on any BMW ever. It looks smaller than the 8-Series/i8 with an obvious nod to having the main control unit behind the driver’s cabin. The cabin will likely pick up elements from cars such as the iX and the new 3 Series. This will be a new M car thanks to the higher performance and super sleek looks.

We can expect a production debut for this high-performance model by the end of the decade and most likely as a flagship for the BMW range.