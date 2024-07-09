CarWale
    AD

    The future for BMW is gearless and here is some proof

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    3,376 Views
    The future for BMW is gearless and here is some proof
    • Will come to India in production guise
    • Flags off new generation of BMW cars

    Last year, BMW unveiled a design concept for its next generation of cars called Neue Klasse. This hints at the design language that BMW is taking, and in our photos, you can see the first of the lot of the new-class vehicles.

    Of course, this is BMW. So we had to catch one of their sports cars in action and ended up spotting a two-door coupe model in the pictures. Here, we can see the minimally grilled Neue face, which was sported by some other BMW test mules over the last few years. However, the thing that makes this car special is the fact that it is running hub motors on all four wheels, indicative of BMW's research into gearless vehicles.

    BMW Right Side View

    Our spy sources indicate that BMW and its OEM partner, Continental, have invested in a German company called Deep Drive, which is currently pioneering research and development. What you see in the pictures is one of the outcomes of that investment. The company’s website reveals the hub motor, called RM2400, which has an output of 335bhp and peak torque of 400Nm with a weight of 37kg. Even with the most basic math, this translates to an output of 1,340bhp and 1,600Nm, which is currently hypercar territory. But BMW has always been a bit conservative with its performance and may limit it to around 800bhp/800Nm for this performance car.

    BMW Rear View

    The next big ‘however’ for this story is the fact that this is a new body style that has never been seen on any BMW ever. It looks smaller than the 8-Series/i8 with an obvious nod to having the main control unit behind the driver’s cabin. The cabin will likely pick up elements from cars such as the iX and the new 3 Series. This will be a new M car thanks to the higher performance and super sleek looks.

    We can expect a production debut for this high-performance model by the end of the decade and most likely as a flagship for the BMW range.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Harrier and Safari get a price cut of up to Rs. 70,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4699 Views
    18 Likes
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team03 Mar 2020
    3706 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    MINI Countryman Electric

    Rs. 55.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MINI Cooper S
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    MINI Cooper S

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Lamborghini Urus SE

    Rs. 4.90 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4699 Views
    18 Likes
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team03 Mar 2020
    3706 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • The future for BMW is gearless and here is some proof