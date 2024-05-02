CarWale
    Maruti Ertiga accounts for 60,000 open bookings in May 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Maruti’s total order book stands at 1.75 lakh units
    • Ertiga, Brezza, Dzire, and Wagon R record the highest numbers

    Maruti Suzuki continues to have a big order book as of May 2024. The automaker currently has an open orders of approximately 1.75 lakh units. Now, let us take a closer look at the model-wise breakup.

    As of May 2024, the Maruti Ertiga accounts for 60,000 pending orders alone. This is followed by the Brezza and Dzire which have a pending order book of 20,000 units and 17,000 units respectively. Simultaneously, there are 11,000 open bookings for the Wagon R.

    Notably, the pending orders have seen a considerable reduction as Maruti expanded its production last month. The company increased the production capacity by one lakh units per annum at the Manesar plant. The latter can now produce nine lakh vehicles every year.

