    Maruti yet to deliver close to 43,000 units of Ertiga CNG

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Maruti sold 1.38 lakh CNG cars in Q1 FY24
    • It currently retails 12 CNG models in India

    Maruti Suzuki continues to witness a high demand for select cars in its product range. The carmaker, which currently does not offer a diesel engine in any of its cars, relies heavily on CNG versions to make up for those numbers.

    We have now learned that Maruti is yet to deliver approximately 43,000 units of the CNG-powered Ertiga as of July 2024. The Ertiga is among the 12 CNG models sold by the automaker, including the XL6, Grand Vitara, Brezza, Fronx, Baleno, Dzire, WagonR, Celerio, Eeco, S-Presso, and the Alto K10.

    The Ertiga, in its CNG avatar, is available in two variants, namely VXi (O) and ZXi (O). This version is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the power output stands at 102bhp and 136Nm, while in CNG mode it is reduced to 87bhp and 121Nm.

