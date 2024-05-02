Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Top 5 accessories

Fronx-based crossover launched

Gets official accessories with Toyota branding

Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India this month. Along with the announcement of variant-wise pricing, the carmaker also listed a wide range of accessories for the crossover. Here are the top five accessories that customers can opt for to give the car a personalised touch.

Chrome accents

Most Indian customers love bling and all manufacturers provide chrome accessories. Likewise, Toyota is also offering these shiny accents, including a headlamp garnish and an ORVM cover. More such embellishments can be opted for according to the buyer's taste and requirements.

Protective panels

Then, there are protective accessories for the crossover that can be opted for as a package or individually. These include body-side moulding, front under spoiler, and a rear bumper garnish (in granite grey and red). All of these are small but practical accessories that will help in avoiding any direct damage to the paint. Other accessories such as bumper corner protectors and door handle protectors can also be had like the ones available for the Glanza.

Door visors

Customers can also opt for door visors, which are also called rain visors. These can be had with a chrome strip, adding to both, practicality and good looks.

Roof-end spoiler extender

To further enhance the look of the Taisor, there's a spoiler at the back that can be had in a black gloss and red colour.

Interior styling kit

Moreover, the Taisor's interior can also be personalised with different accessories offered as a bundle or bought individually. These include a steering wheel cover, seat covers, and a 3D boot mat.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor powertrain

The Taisor, like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, is available with two engine options. One is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the other a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard, but the 1.2 can be had with an AMT, and the 1.0 with a six-speed automatic. Moreover, there is a CNG variant on offer too.