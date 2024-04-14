CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki expands production; waiting periods to come down

    Read inతెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,403 Views
    Maruti Suzuki expands production; waiting periods to come down
    • Maruti has added an annual production capacity of one lakh units at the Manesar plant
    • Total production at the facility now stands at nine lakh units per annum

    Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned an additional vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility. This has been added to the existing Plant-A of the three manufacturing plants at Manesar. The new assembly line has the capability to manufacture one lakh units each year. 

    With this update, the total manufacturing capability at this facility now stands at nine lakh vehicles per annum. The Ertiga was the first unit to roll out of this new assembly line. The plant saw its first milestone back in November 2007 when it rolled out a total of one lakh cars, all the way to the most recent milestone of producing 95 lakh cars in February this year. 

    In terms of models, the plant produces cars including the Wagon R, S-Presso, Celerio, Dzire, Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, and the XL6. Additionally, the Manesar facility has cumulatively contributed to over 95 lakh units in Maruti Suzuki’s three crore production milestone.

    The new assembly line will become a reason for customers to rejoice as this move will result in a lower waiting period for its popular cars as mentioned above. To cater to the increasing demand, the automaker plans to nearly double its production capacity to four million units per annum over the next seven to eight years.

     Previous 
    Electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class coming next year
     Next 
    New Force Gurkha teased for the first time

