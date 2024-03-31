CarWale
    Mahindra collaborated with Adani Total Energies for EV charging infrastructure

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Mahindra collaborated with Adani Total Energies for EV charging infrastructure
    • To allow access to 1100 chargers across the country
    • Plans e-mobility solutions for EV owners

    Ahead of Mahindra’s EV offensive which will bring in road-going versions of the XUV.e8, BE.05 and even the Thar.e, the Indian carmaker has collaborated with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL) to set up an EV charging infrastructure. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which sets a roadmap for the creation of an EV charging infrastructure across the country.

    This partnership will also work on establishing e-mobility solutions to provide access to the charging network for the customers. This includes discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions of the charging stations. Moreover, with this MoU, Mahindra EV owners will have access to more than 1100 chargers from ATEL on their Bluesense+ App.

    This partnership between Mahindra and ATEL is in line with COP 26 commitments which will focus on electric vehicle promotion and adoption reducing the dependency on fossil fuel.

