Audi India to hike prices from June 2024

Audi cars will witness a price increase of up to 2 per cent

Revision attributed to rise in input costs

Audi has announced that it will increase the price of its cars by up to two per cent across the model range due to rising input and transportation costs. The price hike will be effective from 1 June, 2024.

In other news, Audi India retailed a total of 7,027 units, thus resulting in an overall growth of 33 per cent in FY23-24. Simultaneously, Audi Approved: Plus, the pre-owned car business, witnessed a growth of 50 per cent during the same period.

Audi India’s current product range includes the A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 50 e-tron, Q8 55 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, e-tron GT, and the Audi RS e-tron GT.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Rising inputs costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to two per cent effective 1 June, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As always, it's our endeavour that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers.”