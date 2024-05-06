Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-seater introduced at Rs. 15 lakh

- Most affordable seven-seater variant

- Costs Rs. 3 lakh less than the AX3 trim

Mahindra has extended the seven-seat layout to the lower variants of XUV700 and it is now available with the base MX variant at a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It is priced Rs. 3 lakh less than the AX3 variant and is solely offered with a diesel engine.

Earlier, the MX trim was available only as a five-seater with a price tag of Rs. 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of more seats, the XUV700 is now accessible to a wider range of customers looking to opt for a three-row SUV.

The MX variant of the XUV700 is equipped with a seven-inch MID display, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The 2.2-litre diesel engine that powers the XUV700 is tuned to produce 153bhp and 360Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Besides this, the XUV700 is also available in a new Blaze Edition. It costs Rs. 25,000 more and is based on the top-spec AX7L trim.