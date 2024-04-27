CarWale
    5-door Mahindra Thar to get ADAS at launch?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    5-door Mahindra Thar to get ADAS at launch?
    • The Thar five-door will debut on 15 August
    • Will get a sunroof

    Mahindra continues testing the five-door iteration of the Thar lifestyle SUV ahead of its reveal that is scheduled to take place on 15 August. New spy images shared on the web give us a peek at what could be a crucial feature in the model.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Front Windshield/Windscreen

    As seen in the images here, a test mule of the upcoming Thar five-door reveals a camera setup behind the IRVM. This unit is likely to be used for ADAS, hinting that the model could receive it at launch.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Sunroof/Moonroof

    Elsewhere, the five-door Mahindra Thar test mule featured a single-pane electric sunroof, new grille, circular headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, new LED taillights, high-mounted stop lamp, and fog lights. Also up for offer will be new alloy wheels, A-pillar-mounted grab handles, circular AC vents, freestanding touchscreen system, adjustable front headrests, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new iteration of the Mahindra Thar is expected to soldier on with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

