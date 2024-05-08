Maruti Brezza records over 20,000 open bookings as of May 2024

Brezza prices in India start at Rs. 8.34 lakh

Maruti Suzuki continues to record massive bookings for its popular cars month on month. As of May 2024, the automaker is yet to deliver approximately 2.2 lakh units and this includes models such as the Ertiga, Brezza, Dzire, and the Wagon R.

Of the total 2.2 lakh open bookings, the Maruti Brezza alone accounts for 20,000 pending orders. The highest backlog is for the Ertiga, with 60,000 open bookings. The Dzire and the Wagon R account for 17,000 and 11,000 pending orders, respectively.

In other news, Maruti is all set to introduce the new Swift later this week. The model will also spawn a new-gen version of the Dzire. Moreover, the company will launch its first EV, based on the eVX concept, early next year. The sub-four-metre SUV recently received additional safety features in select variants, details of which are now live on our website.