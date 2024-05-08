CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    26,273 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched tomorrow
    • Will be offered in five variants
    • To deliver claimed mileage of up to 25.72kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki will launch the much-awaited fourth-gen Swift in the Indian market tomorrow, 9 May, 2024. The hatchback will get major updates in the form of its design and features. The bookings of the model are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Front View

    The new-gen Maruti Swift will be offered in five variants, namely, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. As for the exterior colour schemes, customers will get to choose from nine different paints with monotone and dual-tone options.

    Features-wise, the new Swift will get plenty of new tech and equipment, including a new nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, Arkamys sound system, Type-C charging port, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and rear AC vents. Furthermore, the Swift will come equipped with six airbags as standard across the range.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the updated hatchback will offer a new and improved 1.2-litre Z series NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. This motor is rated to deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.72kmpl while producing 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
