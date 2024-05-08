New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched tomorrow

Will be offered in five variants

To deliver claimed mileage of up to 25.72kmpl

Maruti Suzuki will launch the much-awaited fourth-gen Swift in the Indian market tomorrow, 9 May, 2024. The hatchback will get major updates in the form of its design and features. The bookings of the model are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

The new-gen Maruti Swift will be offered in five variants, namely, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. As for the exterior colour schemes, customers will get to choose from nine different paints with monotone and dual-tone options.

Features-wise, the new Swift will get plenty of new tech and equipment, including a new nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, Arkamys sound system, Type-C charging port, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and rear AC vents. Furthermore, the Swift will come equipped with six airbags as standard across the range.

Mechanically, the updated hatchback will offer a new and improved 1.2-litre Z series NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. This motor is rated to deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.72kmpl while producing 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque.