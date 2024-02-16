Five-door Mahindra Thar spotted with three-door Thar; real-life images

Five-door Thar likely to launch in late 2024

To get bigger infotainment, digital instrument cluster, sunroof and more

Mahindra has been actively testing the five-door version of the Thar off-roader in the country for the past couple of years. The SUV has been spotted on numerous occasions on test runs. However, it was recently spied parked alongside the three-door or the current version of the Thar.

On the outside, apart from the elongated length, the five-door Thar will get larger 19-inch alloy wheels, revised front and rear bumpers, redesigned front grille, circular LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, and pillar-mounted rear door handles. Moreover, the upcoming Thar will boast a single-pane sunroof and front parking sensors, unlike the current iteration which misses out on both.

As for the interiors, the five-door Thar will get a revamped cabin with new upholstery and a brown interior theme. Further, it will get a larger infotainment system, new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, push start/stop button, revised centre console, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests for the second row, and dual front armrests.

Under the hood, the five-door Thar will likely continue with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine options. Transmission options too, will be carried over from the current version. Upon arrival, the new Thar will go up on sale against the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming five-door Force Gurkha in the segment.

