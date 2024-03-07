CarWale
    Mahindra Thar Earth Edition reaches local dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Thar Earth Edition reaches local dealerships
    • Thar Earth Edition prices in India start at Rs. 15.40 lakh
    • Offered in four variants

    Mahindra launched a special version of the Thar last week, with prices starting at Rs. 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Known as the Thar Earth Edition, this version has now begun arriving at local dealerships across the country.

    Mahindra Thar Front View

    As seen in the images here, the new Thar Earth Edition is finished in a special paint scheme called Desert Fury satin matte. It gets a few additional elements to distinguish it from the standard Thar, such as the Earth Edition badging on the B-pillars, matte black badging all around, and dune-inspired decals on the doors.

    Inside, the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition receives features in the form of a light beige and black dual-tone theme, dark chrome accents, Thar branding on the doors, dune design on the headrests, and Desert Fury-themed inserts for select elements. Each unit of this special edition will also be adorned with a unique VIN plate.

    Mahindra Thar Steering Wheel

    This iteration of the Thar can also be opted with accessories such as a comfort kit, floor mats, and armrests. Powertrain options on the version remain unchanged, hence you can continue to choose from the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.62 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.14 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.46 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.62 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.19 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.87 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.29 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.24 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.52 Lakh

