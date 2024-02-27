CarWale
    Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched; prices in India start at Rs. 15.40 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Available in four variants

    - Features a new Desert Fury satin matte paint scheme

    Mahindra has launched a new iteration in the Thar line-up, called the Thar Earth Edition. According to the company, this special edition is inspired by the Thar Desert. It is available in a range of four variants in the LX Hard Top 4x4 guise, with prices starting at Rs. 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra Thar Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the new Thar Earth Edition gets a Desert Fury satin matte paint, dune-inspired decals on the rear fender and doors, Earth Edition badging on the B-pillars, matte black badges, and silver alloy wheels.

    Mahindra Thar Dashboard

    Inside, the 2024 Thar Earth Edition features a dual-tone theme of black and light beige, dune designs on the headrests, Thar branding on the doors, and dark chrome accents all around. Further, there are Desert Fury-coloured inserts for the AC vents, centre console, and the steering wheel. According to the brand, each unit of this special edition will get a unique numbered decorative VIN plate.

    Mahindra Thar Front Row Seats

    At the heart of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition are the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines mated with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. Additionally, customers can opt for accessories in the form of customised front and rear armrests, floor mats, and a comfort kit.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Thar Earth Edition (ex-showroom):

    VariantPrice
    Thar Earth Edition Petrol MTRs. 15.40 lakh
    Thar Earth Edition Petrol ATRs. 16.99 lakh
    Thar Earth Edition Diesel MTRs. 16.15 lakh
    Thar Earth Edition Diesel ATRs. 17.60 lakh
