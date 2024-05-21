CarWale
    Mahindra Thar gets Deep Forest colour option

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra Thar gets Deep Forest colour option
    • This colour was introduced with the Scorpio N
    • Total six exterior colours now on offer

    Mahindra has rejigged the exterior paint schemes of one of the most popular SUVs in the market, the Thar. The lifestyle off-roader can now be had with a new colour called ‘Deep Forest’ along with five other paint options.

    Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Thar is now available in six exterior hues including Red Rage, Deep Grey, Everest White, Stealth Black, Desert Fury, and Deep Forest. Out of these, the latter three are the newest additions in the Thar’s colour palette.

    Mahindra Thar Right Side View

    One can have the Thar in two guises – RWD and 4WD, with petrol and diesel powertrain options.

    EngineTransmissionPower Output
    1.5-litre dieselSix-speed manual117bhp/300Nm
    2.2-litre diesel

    Six-speed manual

    Six-speed automatic torque converter

    130bhp/300Nm

    -

    2.0-litre petrol

    Six-speed manual

    Six-speed automatic torque converter

    150bhp/300Nm

    150bhp/320Nm

    In recent news, the Indian automaker revised the prices of the Thar by up to Rs. 10,000. With this, the SUV now ranges between Rs. 11.35 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra Thar Gallery

