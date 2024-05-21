Mahindra Thar gets Deep Forest colour option

This colour was introduced with the Scorpio N

Total six exterior colours now on offer

Mahindra has rejigged the exterior paint schemes of one of the most popular SUVs in the market, the Thar. The lifestyle off-roader can now be had with a new colour called ‘Deep Forest’ along with five other paint options.

The Mahindra Thar is now available in six exterior hues including Red Rage, Deep Grey, Everest White, Stealth Black, Desert Fury, and Deep Forest. Out of these, the latter three are the newest additions in the Thar’s colour palette.

One can have the Thar in two guises – RWD and 4WD, with petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Engine Transmission Power Output 1.5-litre diesel Six-speed manual 117bhp/300Nm 2.2-litre diesel Six-speed manual Six-speed automatic torque converter 130bhp/300Nm - 2.0-litre petrol Six-speed manual Six-speed automatic torque converter 150bhp/300Nm 150bhp/320Nm

In recent news, the Indian automaker revised the prices of the Thar by up to Rs. 10,000. With this, the SUV now ranges between Rs. 11.35 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).