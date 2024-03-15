CarWale
    Scoop! Jeep India considering Mahindra Thar-rivalling SUV

    Desirazu Venkat

    Scoop! Jeep India considering Mahindra Thar-rivalling SUV
    • Expected to have some Wrangler DNA
    • Will be produced for global markets in India

    Legendary name, accessible price

    The Compass is currently Jeep’s smallest product in India but it is mulling going further down the price bracket and fielding a candidate against the ultra-successful Mahindra Thar. The success that the Thar has achieved has opened a new lifestyle product market in India, thus creating great potential for such cars. This new car will find a place above the upcoming C3 Aircross-based SUV in their hierarchy and is expected to come at a premium over the Mahindra Thar.

    DNA games

    Jeep is expected to take the fight to Mahindra by playing to its core strengths. These could include a body on frame underpinning, diesel and petrol power, and 4WD with locking differentials. An important factor will be appearance and this, we believe, will derive elements from the Wrangler to establish the family look, and also to let Jeep claim its spot as the original SUV maker. To top this off, an iconic middle name would seal the deal for this product. If you look at all of Thar’s competitors, they boast iconic names like Jimny, Gurkha, and Scorpio and this would do well for the American SUV maker.

    Made in India for the world

    Given its worldly ambitions and the fact that India is Jeep’s global RHD hub, we expect this mini-Wrangler to be built for all right-hand drive markets but also be developed in kit form for developing markets in Africa and Latin America.

    
