Citroen to have 200 dealerships across India by the end of 2024

Citroen currently has 58 dealerships across India

Will soon be present in over 140 regions

Citroen has announced a Network Expansion Program (NEP) intending to establish 200 sales and service touchpoints by the end of the year. This expansion will see the brand roll out its services to over 140 regions across the country.

The addition of new dealerships, across urban, semi-urban, and rural markets will significantly increase Citroen’s footprint from the current set of 58 units to over 200 units, thus registering a 400 per cent growth in the network.

Earlier this month, we shared exclusive details about Citroen’s plans for the near future, including upgrading most of its cars in July this year. Additionally, the next model from the brand, based on the C-Cubed program, which is expected to be the C3X coupe, will get a revamped interior.

Commenting on the network expansion, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India, said, “We are looking to aggressively make Citroën available to consumers and extend the potential of our products beyond Tier I and Tier II cities. Our focus extends to Tier III and even Tier IV markets, strategically chosen for their proximity to Tier I and Tier II cities and their potential for substantial growth. These markets boast burgeoning consumer bases eager for enhanced accessibility to quality products and services. By investing in these regions, we aim not only to capture emerging opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic development of smaller urban centres, fostering prosperity and inclusivity across diverse geographical landscapes.”