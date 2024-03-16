All-electric Skoda Epiq revealed; to launch in 2026

To be the brand’s entry-level BEV

To offer more than 400km of driving range

Skoda has globally revealed its upcoming all-electric entry-level compact SUV, the Epiq. It will carry modern design language with a minimalist-themed interior along with a great emphasis on practicality and space. It is expected to make its global debut sometime next year followed by its launch in 2026.

The Skoda Epiq will be 4.1 metres in length and will be made in collaboration with Volkswagen. Further, the brand has revealed it will offer a boot space of 490 litres and will be a five-seater SUV. Also, it will be equipped with a decently sized battery pack with a claimed driving range of over 400km on a single charge.

As for the design, the Epiq will be a complete departure from the current typical Skoda look. Some of the design highlights include sleeker LED DRLs, upright bonnet with a power bulge, illuminated Skoda lettering instead of the logo, and a slat-patterned lower grille with orange accents.

On the sides, the Epiq flaunts squared-off wheel arches, high-profile tyres, aero-designed alloy wheels, side cladding, blacked-out pillars and roof, shark-fin antenna, and functional roof rails. At the rear, the Epiq gets a very sporty appearance with an extended roof spoiler, T-shaped LED DRLs, red-coloured Skoda lettering, and identical eight-slat patterned lower bumper with orange accents in the farthest two.

Inside, the cabin of the Skoda Epiq will feature a modern and minimalist interior layout. The dashboard is highlighted by a large infotainment screen with a tiny display for the driver. Then, the centre console is highlighted by orange accents and features a wireless charger. The four-spoke steering wheel too, gets a clean look with Skoda lettering and physical buttons for various functions. Moreover, the seat upholstery and the interior trim will boast recycled material signifying its EV nature.