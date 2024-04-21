Mahindra XUV 3XO panoramic sunroof confirmed

To be launched on 29 April, 2024

To share infotainment and instrument screens with XUV 400

Mahindra is completely revamping the XUV 300 with a new look, updated features, and a new name. The upcoming XUV 3XO is all set to make its India debut on 29 April, 2024. And ahead of the official release, the carmaker has teased the design elements along with some features of the XUV 3XO.

As seen in the latest teaser, and speculated in the previous ones, the new XUV 3XO will get a first-in-segment dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Further, it will get features such as a new infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, remote AC control via smartphone, digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel, and a revised dashboard layout which looks a lot similar to that of the XUV 400.

Furthermore, we expect the XUV 3XO to get features such as dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, 360-degree surround camera, lane watch camera, and a wireless charger.

Mechanically, the SUV will likely continue with the same powertrain options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options will include a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT gearbox.

Upon its launch, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will continue its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger in the segment.