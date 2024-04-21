Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant vs Exter S variant

Are you confused regarding which variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to get? Well, things got a bit more complex because Hyundai India has launched a new variant for its entry-level hatch. It’s called the Corporate variant and you can buy it for Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is everything that you need to know about it and how it compares with the S variant of the Exter, a micro SUV that is closely related to the Nios when it comes to the mechanicals.

On the outside, it gets 15-inch wheels with plastic wheel covers which, from a distance, look like alloy wheels. The grille is painted in black but the door handles and the wing mirrors are body coloured. This variant also gets a Corporate logo on the tailgate. Inside, the dual-tone grey and black theme continues and so do most of the basic features. You get manual AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, electric mirrors and USB connectivity. For this edition, Hyundai has added what looks like an aftermarket infotainment system. However what’s commendable is that this variant gets height adjustment for the driver’s seat, TPMS, footwell lighting, rear AC vents and six airbags as standard.

The Nios Corporate variant is powered by the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine which can be paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. This engine develops 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. There is no factory-fitted CNG option with this variant. The Corporate variant is priced at Rs. 6.93 lakh for the manual version and Rs. 7.58 lakh for the AMT-equipped version. The ex-showroom price difference is roughly 65,000 between the two.

Nios Corporate Edition vs Exter S variant

In terms of engine and gearbox, the Nios and the Exter share the same 1.2-litre engine as well as the 5-speed manual and AMT units. The big advantage here the Exter has is that the AMT version also comes with paddle shifters which is a unique feature in its segment. What's also vividly different is the form factor. The Nios is, of course, a conventional hatchback whereas the Exter is the result of growing demand for crossover models, albeit in a micro format. As a result, its much taller and slightly wider than the Nios though we would like to add that the wheelbase, the tank capacity and the length are identical. At 391-litres, the boot space on the Exter is also considerably larger than what the Nios has to offer.

As for the prices and features, the Nios Corporate Edition is priced at Rs. 6.93 lakh whereas the Exter S variant is more expensive at Rs. 7.50 lakh. Clearly, one is paying extra for the SUV-like form factor and some features. For instance, the Exter S variant gets a bigger 8-inch infotainment system and the Nios gets you a 6.75-inch unit. The Exter's system also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both of which are missing on the Nios' infotainment system. On the flipside, tilt adjustment for the steering is something that's available with the Nios and missing on the Exter.