CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant vs Exter S variant

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    16,852 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant vs Exter S variant

    Are you confused regarding which variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to get? Well, things got a bit more complex because Hyundai India has launched a new variant for its entry-level hatch. It’s called the Corporate variant and you can buy it for Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is everything that you need to know about it and how it compares with the S variant of the Exter, a micro SUV that is closely related to the Nios when it comes to the mechanicals. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rear Badge

    On the outside, it gets 15-inch wheels with plastic wheel covers which, from a distance, look like alloy wheels. The grille is painted in black but the door handles and the wing mirrors are body coloured. This variant also gets a Corporate logo on the tailgate. Inside, the dual-tone grey and black theme continues and so do most of the basic features. You get manual AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, electric mirrors and USB connectivity. For this edition, Hyundai has added what looks like an aftermarket infotainment system. However what’s commendable is that this variant gets height adjustment for the driver’s seat, TPMS, footwell lighting, rear AC vents and six airbags as standard.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Dashboard

    The Nios Corporate variant is powered by the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine which can be paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. This engine develops 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. There is no factory-fitted CNG option with this variant. The Corporate variant is priced at Rs. 6.93 lakh for the manual version and Rs. 7.58 lakh for the AMT-equipped version. The ex-showroom price difference is roughly 65,000 between the two.

    Nios Corporate Edition vs Exter S variant

    In terms of engine and gearbox, the Nios and the Exter share the same 1.2-litre engine as well as the 5-speed manual and AMT units. The big advantage here the Exter has is that the AMT version also comes with paddle shifters which is a unique feature in its segment. What's also vividly different is the form factor. The Nios is, of course, a conventional hatchback whereas the Exter is the result of growing demand for crossover models, albeit in a micro format. As a result, its much taller and slightly wider than the Nios though we would like to add that the wheelbase, the tank capacity and the length are identical. At 391-litres, the boot space on the Exter is also considerably larger than what the Nios has to offer. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Infotainment System

    As for the prices and features, the Nios Corporate Edition is priced at Rs. 6.93 lakh whereas the Exter S variant is more expensive at Rs. 7.50 lakh. Clearly, one is paying extra for the SUV-like form factor and some features. For instance, the Exter S variant gets a bigger 8-inch infotainment system and the Nios gets you a 6.75-inch unit. The Exter's system also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both of which are missing on the Nios' infotainment system. On the flipside, tilt adjustment for the steering is something that's available with the Nios and missing on the Exter.  

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV 3XO panoramic sunroof confirmed
     Next 
    New-gen Maruti Dzire to pack more features over the new Swift

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MINI Cooper
    MINI Cooper
    Rs. 41.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 62.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    BMW i5
    BMW i5
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd APR
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Rs. 10.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd APR
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    May 2024
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.27 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.62 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.21 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.80 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.16 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.98 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant vs Exter S variant