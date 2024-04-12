Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant: All you need to know

Special variant of the Nios launched

Offers a value-for-money proposition

Hyundai has recently launched the Corporate variant of the Grand i10 Nios targeting price-conscious customers in India. It is positioned between the Magna and Sportz variants of the hatchback and priced at Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission version and Rs. 7.58 lakh for the AMT. Here's all you need to know about this model.

Exterior

The Corporate variant of the Grand i10 Nios gets a handful of exterior updates over the Magna variant. This includes a black radiator grille, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, and 15-inch steel wheels with a dual-tone cover. Furthermore, it sports a Corporate emblem on its tailgate that differentiates it from the rest of the Nios variants.

Interior

Inside its cabin, the Corporate variant gets a dual-tone dashboard equipped with a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system and manual air-conditioning with rear AC vents. This variant also has features such as steering-mounted controls, four speakers, electric ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, driver-side auto roll-down power window, rear power outlet, and a Type-C charging port.

Safety features

In terms of safety equipment, the Corporate Edition gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, rear parking sensors, and a seat belt reminder. Then, there are three-point seat belts for all seats and an impact-sensing auto door unlock function as well.

Engine and Gearbox

Powering the Grand i10 Nios Corporate is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT (Smart Auto). This mill churns out 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. However, do note that the Corporate is not available with a CNG powertrain.

Price and Competition

Be it the Corporate 1.2L Kappa Petrol manual variant or the Smart Auto AMT variant, both have been priced competitively as compared to their rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Tata Tiago. Also, for the amount of equipment in these mid-spec variants, the Corporate offers good value for money. Especially now when the prices of the current mid-spec variants of the Swift have been hiked. Also, with the new-gen Swift in the pipeline, its prices are expected to be on the higher side given the addition of new features and equipment.