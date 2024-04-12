CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    14,524 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant: All you need to know
    • Special variant of the Nios launched
    • Offers a value-for-money proposition

    Hyundai has recently launched the Corporate variant of the Grand i10 Nios targeting price-conscious customers in India. It is positioned between the Magna and Sportz variants of the hatchback and priced at Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission version and Rs. 7.58 lakh for the AMT. Here's all you need to know about this model.

    Exterior

    The Corporate variant of the Grand i10 Nios gets a handful of exterior updates over the Magna variant. This includes a black radiator grille, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, and 15-inch steel wheels with a dual-tone cover. Furthermore, it sports a Corporate emblem on its tailgate that differentiates it from the rest of the Nios variants.

    Interior

    Inside its cabin, the Corporate variant gets a dual-tone dashboard equipped with a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system and manual air-conditioning with rear AC vents. This variant also has features such as steering-mounted controls, four speakers, electric ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, driver-side auto roll-down power window, rear power outlet, and a Type-C charging port.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front View

    Safety features

    In terms of safety equipment, the Corporate Edition gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, rear parking sensors, and a seat belt reminder. Then, there are three-point seat belts for all seats and an impact-sensing auto door unlock function as well.

    Engine and Gearbox

    Powering the Grand i10 Nios Corporate is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT (Smart Auto). This mill churns out 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. However, do note that the Corporate is not available with a CNG powertrain.

    Price and Competition

    Be it the Corporate 1.2L Kappa Petrol manual variant or the Smart Auto AMT variant, both have been priced competitively as compared to their rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Tata Tiago. Also, for the amount of equipment in these mid-spec variants, the Corporate offers good value for money. Especially now when the prices of the current mid-spec variants of the Swift have been hiked. Also, with the new-gen Swift in the pipeline, its prices are expected to be on the higher side given the addition of new features and equipment.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Left Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Taigun prices in India slashed by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh
     Next 
    Tata Nexon Diesel MT real-world mileage tested

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.27 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.63 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.21 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.80 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.16 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.98 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant: All you need to know