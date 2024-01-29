CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period extends up to 12 weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period extends up to 12 weeks
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • The base Era variant commands the highest waiting period

    The Grand i10 Nios is one of the most popular models from the Korean automaker, Hyundai, in India. As a result, it has now started to command a certain waiting period in the country. While we have already listed the waiting periods for the Verna, Exter, Venue, i20, and the Creta facelift, in this article we will pen down the waiting period for the Grand i10 Nios.

    The following are the variant-wise waiting periods for the Grand i10 Nios:

    EngineVariantWaiting period
    1.2-litre petrolEra10-12 weeks
    Magna4-6 weeks
    Sportz4-6 weeks
    Sportz dual-tone4-6 weeks
    Asta4-6 weeks
    Magna AMT8-10 weeks
    Sports AMT4-6 weeks
    Asta AMT8-10 weeks
    1.2-litre CNGMagna2-4 weeks
    Sportz2-4 weeks
    Hyundai currently offers the Grand i10 Nios in four variants - Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. The prices of this Maruti Suzuki Swift-rival range between Rs. 5.92 lakh to Rs. 8.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). As for the powertrain options, it can be either had with a 1.2-litre gasoline mill or a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG motor.

