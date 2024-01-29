Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period extends up to 12 weeks

Prices in India start at Rs. 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

The base Era variant commands the highest waiting period

The Grand i10 Nios is one of the most popular models from the Korean automaker, Hyundai, in India. As a result, it has now started to command a certain waiting period in the country. While we have already listed the waiting periods for the Verna, Exter, Venue, i20, and the Creta facelift, in this article we will pen down the waiting period for the Grand i10 Nios.

The following are the variant-wise waiting periods for the Grand i10 Nios:

Engine Variant Waiting period 1.2-litre petrol Era 10-12 weeks Magna 4-6 weeks Sportz 4-6 weeks Sportz dual-tone 4-6 weeks Asta 4-6 weeks Magna AMT 8-10 weeks Sports AMT 4-6 weeks Asta AMT 8-10 weeks 1.2-litre CNG Magna 2-4 weeks Sportz 2-4 weeks

Hyundai currently offers the Grand i10 Nios in four variants - Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. The prices of this Maruti Suzuki Swift-rival range between Rs. 5.92 lakh to Rs. 8.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). As for the powertrain options, it can be either had with a 1.2-litre gasoline mill or a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG motor.